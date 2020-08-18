Are you a veteran searching for employment? To facilitate employment efforts for both job seekers and employers, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Greater Boston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans this Thursday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT online. This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.
While unemployment continues to hold steady at record highs across the country, experts with RecruitMilitary say there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets. Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.
RecruitMilitary’s virtual events provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.
Since the onset of COVID-19, RecruitMilitary has hosted 36 virtual veteran career fairs, providing 1,300 exhibitors with access to 40,000 military-trained candidates.
“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team,” said Chris Newsome, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary. “Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform. Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”
To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=4fcc33b9-055e-4605-bb43-abcd012f058d.