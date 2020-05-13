What does reopening look like for New Hampshire restaurants? At 7 p.m. Thursday, Tom Boucher of Great NH Restaurants and Amy LaBelle, owner of LaBelle Winery, will be the keynote speakers during a free virtual town hall event. (Register at https://nh_community_conversation.eventbrite.com).
As restaurants across New Hampshire prepare to open outdoor dining areas on May 18, concerns remain about how to ensure the safety of patrons and staff and whether restaurants will be able to be financially viable under the new protocols.
“Restaurants operate on thin margins. If we can’t scale up quickly, many of us in the industry will be forced to close and that will leave thousands of workers unemployed and have a dramatic impact on our state’s economy,” Boucher said in a news release. Great NH Restaurants operates T-Bones, CJ’s and Copper Door.
The event is presented by New Hampshire Community Conversation, launched by Tiffany Eddy and Julie Alig, Ph.D. They plan to host live virtual town hall events to support discussions about industries that have struggled because of the global pandemic.
“We wanted to do something positive for our community and believe communication is always a key in helping chart the best path forward,” Eddy said in a statement.