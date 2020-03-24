The Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association (Concord Regional VNA) and Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice based in Laconia have signed a nonbinding letter of intent to merge, saying the union would improve home-based care to individuals and families in the 82 communities they serve.
“Agencies that deliver home health and hospice services face challenges that are making it more difficult to deliver care, including complexities in technology, licensing and administrative requirements, and demand for services that require a higher level of expertise,” said Beth Slepian, president and CEO, Concord Regional VNA, in a release.
Merging the agencies would allow them to maintain a high level of care, and scale to expand services, she said.
The nursing groups have a long history of working together, said Lisa Dupuis, CEO of Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice.
“With the healthcare landscape continually changing, we need to focus on the future in order to guarantee that we can continue to deliver the highest level of home-based health care,” Dupuis said.
Formed through the merger of Community Health & Hospice in Laconia and the VNA & Hospice of Southern Carroll County in Wolfeboro, Central VNA provides in-home healthcare services to 47 Lakes Region communities.
Incorporated in 1899, Concord Regional VNA is a not-for-profit licensed and certified home health and hospice care provider. The agency serves more than 44 communities in central New Hampshire.
More information and updates about the merger can be found at www.vnaforthefuturenh.com.