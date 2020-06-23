Bedford’s town manager will recuse himself from future votes on the new Market and Main development at the former Macy’s location.
Taking a number of factors into consideration, Rick Sawyer said Tuesday he believes he “needed to step aside in fairness to the public process.”
On Monday, developers for the project presented a new site plan to the local planning board for the second phase of Market and Main. The new plan includes a proposed 1,800-seat cinema, 200 apartments and retail and restaurant space.
No vote was taken Monday. A vote is anticipated for July 20, which Sawyer announced he won't participate in.
“Following the last presentation to the board, where it was later determined that misinformation about the proposed tenants was presented, I had several conversations and a face-to-face meeting with the development team, where I made my and the community’s feeling of not being able to trust them known …” Sawyer wrote in a letter to the planning board chairman about his decision.
Those discussions, including advice to the developer on actions that could be taken to win back the planning board’s and community’s trust, could place him in a position of conflict, Sawyer said.
“In my role as town manager, I have had an extraordinary amount of ex-parte communications on this proposed project since the housing element was introduced. Members of the public have made it clear to me that they have an expectation that I must support their view on the project as I represent them as town manager,” he wrote.
“I also believe the development team has an expectation that I will support their project as I was planning director when they first came to Bedford and I, along with the (former) town manager, strongly encouraged them to proceed with their project as it was in keeping, or at least the spirit of, the adopted master plan and river corridor zoning amendment.”
Sawyer said he could be perceived as having a predetermined opinion on the site plan, which would warrant recusing himself.
After reviewing advice from the New Hampshire Municipal Association and the New Hampshire Office of Strategic Initiatives, Sawyer said it would be in everyone's best interest for him to step aside.
Typically, the town manager has a seat on the planning board as a voting member. The board has 10 members and three alternates.
On Monday, Terry Robinson of Encore Commercial, LLC, asked other planning board members if they have posted any positions or personal opinions about the project on social media platforms.
No one else stepped aside.
“We certainly didn’t anticipate it taking this long,” Robinson said of the site plan process.
The project has been in the works for the past five years, with the first site plan approved in 2016. Construction began in 2017 for The Friendly Toast and Trader Joe’s -- the two tenants on the site.
Encore did not finish its presentation during a virtual planning board meeting on Monday. The meeting will resume July 20.
The board must decide whether it will support a waiver to allow market rate apartments at the site along South River Road, which are currently not permitted in the town’s performance zone.
A total of 200 luxury apartments are being sought. They include 33 studio apartments, 93 one-bedroom apartments and 74 two-bedroom apartments.
The entire Market and Main project, including a proposed 65,000-square-foot hotel for phase three of the development, is estimated to cost $120 million.