PETERBOROUGH -- An attorney representing the Walden Eco Village site plan left Monday night’s Peterborough Planning Board meeting threatening legal action after board members voted that the applicant must first acquire a variance from the zoning board before returning for approval.
“See you in court,” Chris Swiniarski said as he stormed out of the meeting room at the Peterborough Town Library Monday night.
At issue is a proposal to build a 20-lot subdivision on the 53-acre property by converting seven buildings that were built to house teachers at the nearby Well School into single-family homes, and to build an additional 13 homes. The plan was first brought to the planning board in 2020.
Board members were mulling over the recommendation from a staff report written by Town Planner Danica Melone, which said a variance is needed since several of the existing homes on the property were built in the town’s Wetland Protection Overlay Zone.
Swiniarski and another representative of the Eco Village project were told repeatedly by planning board chairman Rich Clark that the board would not take testimony from either of them as the board wrestled with whether to deny the application or kick it to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Board members did allow Conservation Commission member and former longtime planning board member John Patterson to speak.
“The applicant … is asking you to accommodate several structures that were erected without permits in the Wetland Protection Overlay Zone, where the ordinance clearly states no structures are allowed. Since they were built with no permitting, they have no legal prior use that might serve as the basis for an exception to the ordinance, and the limited authority conferred on the planning board by the ordinance offers you no remedy,” Patterson said.
Vice chairwoman Ivy Vann moved that the planning board should require the applicant to go to the zoning board to request a variance. The motion passed, and Swiniarski left immediately, commenting that the requirements of the board have been a moving target.
“It’s like Groundhog’s Day. This happened a year ago. Your own zoning board sent you the letter … answering this question,” Swiniarski said. “And now you want to delay this project by sending us back to the zoning board to have them say the same thing they told you a year ago in writing. … That’s the record we’ll be taking to court. You listen to everybody except the applicant. You don’t listen to your own attorney.”
After he left, Melone said Swiniarski is misinterpreting both the town attorney’s statements and the letter from zoning board chairwoman Sharon Monahan who, Melone said, was writing to the board in a different capacity and not as a member of the zoning board.
According to Melone, the site plan has been before the planning board for 14 months and was initially delayed at the request of the applicant because the town at that point was actively taking action against the site, evicting the residents because of zoning and building code violations.
Board members expressed frustration with the process.
Sarah Steinberg Heller said she is confused by the recommendation because it is not something the board has been asked to consider before, and the application has been before the board for more than a year.
“I think this project would be a good project for this town,” board member Stephanie Hurley said. “But it needs to be in line with the laws and the requirements. And I feel like there has been a lot of skirting of that, and we have given them a list of things that are required and we don’t get all of them. We get a few things here or there.”