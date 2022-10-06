Walden Mutual Bank

Christina Johantgen, head of marketing, arranges photographs for the walls of Walden Mutual Bank in downtown Concord on Thursday. The bank just received state approval for its upcoming opening.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Walden Mutual Bank will be the first mutual bank chartered in the state in a century — and the first in the country since 1973 — after receiving approval this week from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the state Banking Department.

The bank officially will open in the coming weeks.

Walden Mutual Bank

Walden Mutual Bank just got its approval to open in downtown Concord.
Walden Mutual Bank

Chief Operating Officer Jackie Charron works in her office at Walden Mutual Bank in downtown Concord on Oct. 6, 2022.