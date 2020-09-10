Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
NEW YORK (Reuters) — U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session on Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims reminded investors of a still-difficult recovery ahead.
Names that have rallied since March lows, such as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, all fell at least 2.8%.
The owners of a Hudson golf course planning to sell the land to a company that wants to build a massive, three-building warehouse and distribution center for Amazon and a future tenant are calling for two planning board members to recuse themselves because of a conflict of interest.
