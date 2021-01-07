CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk poses during a television interview after his company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk poses during a television interview after his company’s initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York, June 29, 2010. Musk has surpassed Amazon.com Inc.’s top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, according to a report.

 Brendan McDermid/Reuters/file photo

NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday as investors bet a Democrat-controlled Congress will deliver more stimulus spending to help the U.S. economy overcome a steep pandemic-induced downturn.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all set new highs amid growing calls for President Donald Trump’s removal, one day after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

Thursday, January 07, 2021