Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a three-day sell-off to buy cheaper technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.

Tesla Inc shares jumped 6.9% after losing about a fifth of their value in the previous session, while Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc — the top three U.S. public companies by market capitalization — rose between 4.6% and 5.3%.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020