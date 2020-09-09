Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a three-day sell-off to buy cheaper technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.
Tesla Inc shares jumped 6.9% after losing about a fifth of their value in the previous session, while Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc — the top three U.S. public companies by market capitalization — rose between 4.6% and 5.3%.
CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu and his northern New England counterparts called on President Donald Trump Wednesday to back off his recent decision to reimpose a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from Canada, warning it was hurting supply chain businesses in the region.
A New Hampshire-based demolition company has been fined $75,000 by the state of Massachusetts after the Office of Campaign and Political Finance determined it illegally provided company funds to employees who made donations to the campaigns of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and City Councilor Mic…