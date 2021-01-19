Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be treasury secretary, speaks as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Del.
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package before lawmakers to help the world's largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump.
At her confirmation hearing, Yellen said the benefits of a big package outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden.
CONCORD – Leaders in education, health care, real estate and high technology urged the state’s community colleges Tuesday to spearhead a new training program for jobs that businesses urgently need to fill and to provide a lifeline for those made jobless or underemployed in the wake of COVID-19.
WASHINGTON - Average U.S. airfare prices in the three months ending in September fell to the lowest inflation-adjusted price since the government began tracking the issue in 1995, the Transportation Department said Tuesday.
Automakers in Japan, where almost 30% of the population is 65 or older, are taking the lead on adapting cars so the nation's legions of elderly drivers can feel more confident -- and be safer -- behind the wheel.