Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai, China Jan. 7. Shares of Tesla jumped 8.2% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it would add the electric automaker to the S&P 500 on Dec. 21
NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the euphoria caused by potential vaccine breakthroughs.
The sell-off was a reversal of Monday's rally, in which the blue-chip Dow reached its first record closing high since before the pandemic.
WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.
LONDON - Bitcoin passed $17,000 on Tuesday to touch its highest level this year, with investors ascribing the gains to demand for its perceived inflation-resistant qualities and expectations of wider mainstream acceptance.