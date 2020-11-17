Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai, China Jan. 7. Shares of Tesla jumped 8.2% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it would add the electric automaker to the S&P 500 on Dec. 21

 ALY SONG/REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the euphoria caused by potential vaccine breakthroughs.

The sell-off was a reversal of Monday's rally, in which the blue-chip Dow reached its first record closing high since before the pandemic.

Tuesday, November 17, 2020