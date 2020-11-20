NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as investors wrestled with fiscal stimulus developments, concerns over a lengthy rollout of vaccines, and a growing number of state-level shutdowns to combat the spiraling COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay-at-home plays such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Netflix Inc., which have outperformed throughout the health crisis, helped curb the Nasdaq's loss.

