NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as investors wrestled with fiscal stimulus developments, concerns over a lengthy rollout of vaccines, and a growing number of state-level shutdowns to combat the spiraling COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay-at-home plays such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Netflix Inc., which have outperformed throughout the health crisis, helped curb the Nasdaq's loss.
Ford raises the bar for America’s favorite vehicle and cranks up the pressure on Chevy and Ram with the 2021 F-150 pickup, a package full of surprises arriving in dealerships just in time for the holidays.
