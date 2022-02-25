Wall Street strategists are cutting their forecasts on European equities on concern that the war in Ukraine will hurt economic growth, while investors pull money from the region's stock market at the fastest pace in three months.
Bank of America and Goldman Sachs both lowered their index targets, with the latter now expecting virtually no full-year returns for Europe's Stoxx 600 in 2022. Credit Suisse Group reduced its overweight, while EPFR Global data showed $1.8b outflows from the regional equity funds.
The conflict has exacerbated an energy crunch in Europe, which is heavily reliant on Russian imports, just as central banks prepare to tighten policy to tackle already-high price pressures. Europe is also expected to be hit harder than the U.S., due to its closer economic ties and geographical proximity to the conflict.
"Higher energy prices will likely push up inflation further and any tightness or disruption to the supply of energy, especially gas, in Europe would also have implications for production and GDP," Goldman strategists led by Sharon Bell wrote in a note to clients. "In light of the conflict, the rise in risk aversion - some of which will likely linger - and the impact on the growth/inflation mix, we take down our target prices."
The strategists revised their 12-month target for the Europe Stoxx 600 Index to 490 points from 530 and their blue chip Euro Stoxx 50 index expectation to 4,300 from 4,800, while raising their forecast for the U.K's FTSE 100 index to 8,100 from 7,900.
The U.K. large-cap gauge "has proven more resilient both to rate rises and concerns about escalating energy costs," they said. "The index has almost no tech exposure and a heavy-weight in value stocks and financials."
Meanwhile, Bank of America, which has been persistently bearish on European stocks, cut its target for the Stoxx 600 to 410 from 430. That implies a further 6.6% drop from Thursday's close, which was already more than 10% lower from the record highs reached in January.
The move reflects increased risks from the conflict in Ukraine, Sebastian Raedler and his colleagues wrote in a note. Separately, the bank's economists said the "shock from spiking energy prices" could lower euro-area growth by 50 basis points.
Credit Suisse's Andrew Garthwaite cut European exposure on growth risks from rising oil and gas prices and reduced the size of the bank's overweight in Europe.
The downgrades highlight the changing fortunes for European equities, which started the year with strategist expectations that they'd extend their post-pandemic rally and beat U.S. peers amid a global rotation to cheaper, so-called value stocks. That outperformance, fueled by concerns that monetary policy tightening will hurt expensive U.S. tech champions hardest, was all but wiped out by Thursday's close when the Stoxx 600 entered a technical correction.
Goldman already tempered its expectations for U.S. stock returns this year, as rising rates expectations and increasingly hawkish rhetoric by central banks across the developed world has arrested the post-pandemic rally on both sides of the Atlantic. Emerging market stocks have outperformed developed peers this year.