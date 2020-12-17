Traders leave New York Stock Exchange after building opened for first time since March while outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in New York

A trader leaves the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 26. 

 Mike Segar/Reuters/file

Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A surge in technology outsourcing firm Accenture gave the S&P 500 a major lift.

Thursday, December 17, 2020