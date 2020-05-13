New York — The S&P 500 closed lower for the second day in a row after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday of extended economic weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic and called for Congress to agree on additional fiscal support.
Stocks sold off as investors appeared to price in a deeper economic downturn than they had previously expected as they worried that Powell’s call for additional stimulus would go unanswered.
While Powell pledged in a webcast to use the U.S. central bank’s power as needed, he suggested that it might not be enough to avoid deep economic damage without more fiscal support.
Powell’s comments followed a sharp selloff in equities on Tuesday after a warning from leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci that the virus was not yet under control. Fauci’s comments prompted concerns about how the economy would emerge from weeks of virus-related lockdowns.
The depth of Wednesday’s decline was due to the combination of Fauci’s comments and Powell’s warning, TD Ameritrade’s Cruz said: “The biggest implication is that some of the economic activity we’ve lost may never be recovered.”
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 519.97 points, or 2.19%, to 23,244.81, the S&P 500 lost 50.15 points, or 1.75%, to 2,819.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.38 points, or 1.55%, to 8,863.17.
Investor bets on a swift recovery had helped the three main U.S. stock indexes climb about 30% from their March lows.
But as officials around the world and in parts of the United States began easing lockdown rules with a view to restarting local economies fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections have diminished those hopes.