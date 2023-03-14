NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday as largely on-target inflation data and easing jitters over contagion in the banking sector cooled expectations regarding the size of the rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed in positive territory, after several sessions of risk-off turmoil driven by the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature bank, and worries over contagion.