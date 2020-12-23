Physician Alister Martin receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Dec. 16. Pfizer Inc. shares rose following a deal with the United States to supply 100 million additional doses of its vaccine by July.
NEW YORK -- The S&P 500 closed in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy reopening when it recovers from the global health crisis.
While the blue-chip Dow and and small caps led the gains, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session slightly lower.
WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remaining elevated as more businesses face restrictions and consumers hunker down amid an explosion of new COVID-19 cases.
After getting word that the Cost Cutters hair salon she has worked at in Nashua for 21 years would be closing, stylist Crystal Jordan went straight to the head of the company that owns the building — Market Basket CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas.
Since the night before St. Patrick’s Day, when Gov. Chris Sununu ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms to curb the spread of COVID-19, restaurant and bar owners have struggled to bring in enough revenue to cover payroll, rent and overhead costs.