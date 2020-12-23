COVID-19 vaccines are adminstered at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston

Physician Alister Martin receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Dec. 16. Pfizer Inc. shares rose following a deal with the United States to supply 100 million additional doses of its vaccine by July.

NEW YORK -- The S&P 500 closed in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy reopening when it recovers from the global health crisis.

While the blue-chip Dow and and small caps led the gains, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session slightly lower.

