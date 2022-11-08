Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS/FILE

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes.

It was the third straight day of gains, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average down less than 10% year-to-date.