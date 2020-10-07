The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 11, 2019. Boeing Co gained 2.1% Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a draft report on revised training procedures for the planemaker’s 737 MAX, a key milestone to the plane’s eventual ungrounding.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as investors regained hope that at least a partial deal on more U.S. fiscal stimulus may happen.

After abruptly calling off negotiations on a comprehensive bill on Tuesday, President Donald Trump later that day urged Congress to pass a series of smaller, standalone bills that would include a bailout package for the airline industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, October 07, 2020
