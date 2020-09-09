Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
NEW YORK — Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Wednesday to snap a three-session losing skid as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.
Tesla Inc. shares rebounded 10.92% after suffering their biggest one-day percentage drop in the prior session, while Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc. — the top three U.S. public companies by market capitalization — each rose by at least 3%.
CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu and his northern New England counterparts called on President Donald Trump Wednesday to back off his recent decision to reimpose a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from Canada, warning it was hurting supply chain businesses in the region.
A New Hampshire-based demolition company has been fined $75,000 by the state of Massachusetts after the Office of Campaign and Political Finance determined it illegally provided company funds to employees who made donations to the campaigns of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and City Councilor Mic…