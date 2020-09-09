NEW YORK — Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher on Wednesday to snap a three-session losing skid as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.

Tesla Inc. shares rebounded 10.92% after suffering their biggest one-day percentage drop in the prior session, while Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc. — the top three U.S. public companies by market capitalization — each rose by at least 3%.

