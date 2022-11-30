Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Washington

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Washington on Sept. 23.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS/FILE

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.

The S&P 500 rallied and closed above its 200 day moving average for the first time since April after the release of Powell’s remarks prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington.