Banks

Pedestrians pass in front of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. headquarters in New York, on Friday, March 5, 2021. 

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

The world's biggest investment banks endured their worst year for dealmaking and fundraising since 2016 after surging interest rates and economic gloom chilled the sector.

The 100 largest banks by revenue made $77.1 billion from mergers and acquisitions and equity and debt issuance in 2022, a 38 percent drop from the previous year, BCG Expand Research in London said. The value of global dealmaking slumped about a third to $3.6 trillion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.