NEW YORK -- U.S. stock indexes dropped, closing out the Friday session with the biggest weekly fall since October, as investors gauged the ramifications of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trial results, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors added to volatility.
Johnson & Johnson fell 3.56% as one of the biggest weights on both the Dow and S&P500 after the drug maker said its single-dose vaccine was 72% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States, with a lower rate of 66% observed globally.
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Social media services including Facebook Inc. and Reddit restrict discussions about weapons, drugs and other illegal activity, but their rules do not specifically mention another lucrative regulated good: stocks.
