Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday after Moderna became the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising hopes of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession.
Moderna Inc soared 8% as it said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial.
