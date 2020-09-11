Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Wall Street's main indexes were on track to open higher on Friday, after a pullback in the previous session, with Oracle's solid quarterly results underscoring the resilience of tech-related companies during the coronavirus crisis.
The cloud services company added 4.5% in premarket trading after its earnings beat estimates and it signaled a recovery in client spending due to higher remote working-led demand.
As evidence grew this spring that the drug remdesivir was helping COVID-19 patients, some Wall Street investors bet on analysts’ estimates that its maker, Gilead Sciences Inc, could charge up to $10,000 for the treatment.
STOCKHOLM/TOKYO - Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.