SEC

Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, speaks during a House Appropriation Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., on May 18.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg

U.S. regulators will take the first step Wednesday toward the most widespread revamp in more than a decade of the way stocks are traded, a move that the agency says will spur better prices for investors and direct more business to traditional exchanges.

The Securities and Exchange Commission laid out four proposals that Chair Gary Gensler says would boost transparency and competition.