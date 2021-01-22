Walmart plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines in at least seven additional states in the coming days, significantly expanding the availability of shots as the U.S. grapples with a slower-than-expected rollout.
The world's largest retailer, which had already been providing inoculations to eligible people in New Mexico and Arkansas, will broaden the effort to select stores in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Texas, a Walmart representative said Friday. The company will also offer vaccinations in Chicago and Puerto Rico.
