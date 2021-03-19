WALMART

Walmart Inc. has removed rules requiring sellers on its marketplace website to be registered in the U.S. -- an attempt to close the e-commerce gap with Amazon.com and tap into China's vast network of manufacturers.

This month, the world's largest retailer began opening up its third-party marketplace to foreign sellers, who no longer need a U.S. address or business tax identification. The vendors will still be carefully vetted, both locally and by Walmart's global trust and safety team, to prevent the listing of unsavory items. The new sellers will make up just a fraction of Walmart's total seller population, which is mainly based in the U.S.

