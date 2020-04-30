Retail giant pays out $920,000 to NH workers.
Walmart accelerated its first-quarter employee bonus payments to workers nationwide, putting $920,000 in the pockets of its New Hampshire workers earlier than expected, the company said.
Nationally, the company accelerated $180 million in bonuses. The company said it plans to distribute more next month, when the bonus check was originally scheduled.
Earlier this month, Walmart paid out hourly employee bonuses of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time employees.
While many retailers have been forced to close because of emergency orders associated with COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart has remained open.
The company also announced that it has reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 nationwide. Walmart hopes to have 1,000 new associates in New Hampshire by the end of May.