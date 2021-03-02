CHICAGO -- Many Walmart Inc. hourly workers will collect bigger paychecks on the U.S. east and west coast markets where the cost of living is higher and competition for labor among retailers is more intense, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
The world’s biggest retailer also said it has seen a slight increase in job applications for digital and stocking roles, mostly internally. “(This) tells us that we're becoming more competitive for this type of work,” said Drew Holler, Walmart’s head of people operations.
CONCORD -- New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2021 was 3.6 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the December rate, which decreased to 3.8 percent after revision, the state reported Tuesday.
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. currently has no plans to ask its employees in Texas to stop wearing face masks, even as the U.S. state lifted most of its coronavirus-related restrictions allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity as of next week.