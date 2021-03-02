Walmart

An employee wearing a protective mask pulls shopping carts at a Walmart store in Lakewood, Calif., on July 16.

CHICAGO -- Many Walmart Inc. hourly workers will collect bigger paychecks on the U.S. east and west coast markets where the cost of living is higher and competition for labor among retailers is more intense, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The world’s biggest retailer also said it has seen a slight increase in job applications for digital and stocking roles, mostly internally. “(This) tells us that we're becoming more competitive for this type of work,” said Drew Holler, Walmart’s head of people operations.

