CONCORD -- New Hampshire will receive $15.5 million from Walmart to resolve the retail giant's role in the opioid epidemic in the Granite State, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced.
The payment, to be received over a year, comes after the state signed onto a national settlement that Walmart has reached with state attorneys general over the way it handled opioid prescriptions.
Nationally, Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion and improve its business practices, which includes tighter monitoring, reporting, and data sharing.
Authorities have said that pharmacy companies could have done more to track and report unusual opioid prescriptions, as required by law. When Walmart announced the settlement in November, the company admitted no liability but said the company would improve efforts to fight the opioid crisis.
The company said it would concentrate on educating pharmacists, reducing the opioids it dispenses, increasing access to overdose reversal medicine and advocating for policies that curb opioid abuse.
The Walmart payment will add to a New Hampshire opioid-settlement trust fund that has a balance of about $40 million. It could grow by another $40 million once a bankruptcy court approves settlements with Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, said Deputy Attorney General James Boffetti.
"There are more to come," he said.
The state is considering whether to join national settlements reached with two opioid manufacturers, Teva and Allergan, and two pharmacy corporations, CVS and Walgreens.
Boffetti said some doctors and health care providers have been prosecuted over opioid-related crimes, and a federal task force located out of U.S. Attorney Jane Young's office is investigating providers.
He said New Hampshire physicians, nurses and pharmacists have lost their licenses in New Hampshire because of their actions regarding opioids.