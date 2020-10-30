Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Warehouse chain Sam's Club, a unit of Walmart Inc, said on Friday it will provide prescribed medicines to patients through delivery firm DoorDash Inc, as customers turn to digital orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DoorDash will deliver items from more than 500 Sam's Club pharmacies and patients can call the pharmacies to schedule a same-day delivery, the warehouse club operator said.
Allegro MicroSystems Inc., which develops semiconductors for the automotive industry and other markets, became a publicly traded company Thursday and expects to raise $350 million by offering 25 million shares.