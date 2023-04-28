Ahern State Park

Ahern State Park includes 3,500 feet of shore frontage on Lake Winnisquam. 

 Bea Lewis/Union Leader Correspondent

Calling all outdoor lovers and would-be park rangers!

NH State Parks is hosting its first-ever statewide job fair — including today at Peterborough Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those interested in working in the Monadnock region.