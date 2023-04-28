Want to work outside this summer? Try a state park Staff Report Roberta Baker Author email Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Ahern State Park includes 3,500 feet of shore frontage on Lake Winnisquam. Bea Lewis/Union Leader Correspondent Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Calling all outdoor lovers and would-be park rangers!NH State Parks is hosting its first-ever statewide job fair — including today at Peterborough Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those interested in working in the Monadnock region.Attendees can inquire about work in the region’s three parks: Monadnock, Greenfield and Miller.On Saturday, May 6, almost every state park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for job seekers to explore job options, meet the team and inquire about open positions for the summer months.New Hampshire residents looking for stress-free, summer employment outdoors can attend a state park job fair closest to them.Each of the parks will be open for potential future employees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.NH State Parks hopes to make future park employment easy and accessible, with benefits and flexible schedules.“It’s such a beautiful state. You’re not just an employee. You’re a steward of the land and an ambassador,” said Sabastian Wee, public relations director for NH State Parks.To learn more about job fairs, visit: nhstateparks.org/about-nh-parks/employment/job-fairsTo see a list of available jobs, or to apply, visit: nhstateparks.org/about-us/employment-opportunities. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baker Author email Follow Roberta Baker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY How a Blackstone-backed slaughterhouse ended up in a child-labor scandal Daihatsu admits to fudging crash test results on 88,000 cars Southwest loss is bigger than expected after December chaos Want to work outside this summer? Try a state park Profit margins are sliding for Americans who sell their homes Big power shortfall looms after Quebec wooed U.S. with cheap hydro Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNew Business: MT's Local in Nashua to become Italian eatery; Cafe Noche in Conway to closeProsecutors want 3 years for Keene anarchist Aria DiMezzoNew chapter: Barnes & Noble opening in West LebanonLaconia businesses earn top honors in SBA awardsBed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, will close storesAttractions group ready to tackle bigger issuesNewsmakers: Michael Babcock joins Littleton Regional HealthcareNH Business: Investor aims to expand vet-owned company Flags of ValorNearly 3K eligible for unemployment overpayment forgiveness haven't asked for itHospitals turn to gig work, nonmedical staff to fill nursing shortage Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.