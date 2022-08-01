BAE Ribbon Cutting
Guests listen to speakers at the May 2 ribbon-cutting event at BAE Systems’ Manchester facility on Goffs Falls Road.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The boss of Britain's biggest defense firm said the war in Ukraine was accelerating demand for its kit — but acknowledged that it was navigating its way through supply chain challenges.

BAE Systems chief executive Charles Woodburn made the comments as the company reported better than expected half-year profits of £1.1bn, up 8pc on a year ago.