US-NEWS-F35-FIGHTERJETS-MCT

In a photo from in December 2012, Lockheed Martin employees work on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter production line in Fort Worth, Texas.  New Hampshire businesses produce systems and parts for the aircraft, including BAE Systems and Lockheed.

 Randy A. Crites/Defense Contract Management Agency/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — As F-35 joint strike fighters move from station to station along Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth production line, screens display information that includes the jet’s overall sequence number, the military base where it’s headed and the country that ordered it.

Those screens have a United Nations feel these days, showing the flags of the United Kingdom, Norway, Israel and others placing orders for the stealthy, fifth-generation warplanes.