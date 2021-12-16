Warm temperatures have made the start of the ski season a struggle, but relief is on the way, with up to 10 inches of snow forecast in the higher elevations Saturday, according to Stephen Durham, a weather observer and education specialist at the Mount Washington Observatory.
From atop the Rock Pile, Durham offered a winter forecast to a virtual group of state tourism officials and members of Ski NH, which supports 33 Alpine and cross-country ski areas throughout the state.
The forecast, he said, came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center. Because of the La Nina winds, the period between December and February in the eastern part of the U.S. will see a 40-50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures.
“We set our daily record today” — 41 degrees — on the Mount Washington Auto Road on Thursday, said Durham, while the summits of Cannon and Bretton Woods were 47 and 50 degrees, respectively.
“It’s been a back-and-forth start to the winter,” he said, and a period that has been marked by its lack of storminess. Storms are on the way, however, both this weekend and headed into January, said Durham.
Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, said the state no longer has universal COVID-19 guidelines so it’s up to resorts to decide on policies such as wearing a face mask.
And while some areas may still require a face mask, “You’re going to see a lot more cafeterias and lodges open,” she said, although resorts will try to deter “people lingering any more than they need to in the lodges.”
Asked about the early-season weather, which translated into some resorts opening a week or so later than usual, Keeler acknowledged that “it’s always concerning, but not unexpected and not entirely unusual.”
“It’s more rare that we have a ski season that starts off with a lot of snow in November,” she said, that then lasts until the end of the season.
Resorts can’t do anything about the weather, she said, other than to take advantage of snowmaking and grooming opportunities as they present themselves.
Herb Whittemore on Wednesday agreed that snowmaking and grooming made what could have been a bad situation at Bretton Woods into a positive one.
A Manchester native and now resident of the Intervale section of Bartlett, Whittemore, 82, has been skiing for 75 years, averaging about 100 ski visits a season.
He pronounced the weather Wednesday at Bretton Woods as the worst he has ever seen there at this point in the season, but slope conditions to be the best possible given the weather.
“These storms that keep coming through here should be snow and they are not,” said Whittemore, who served in the Air Force for over a decade and then was a journalist and editor for 25 years at the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune newspaper.
About 20 miles to the southwest, Chris Logan, 61, of Sugar Hill, was wrapping up, by his reckoning, his eighth day of skiing at Cannon.
He said the snow was “early-winter granular, with a very hard pack” that had ice beneath it. Regardless, Cannon’s snow-maintenance team made the best of the circumstances, said Logan, which provided him with some great skiing.
“It could have been so much worse,” he said, adding that in his experience, “I would kind of say it’s typical” of the early-season at Cannon.
On Tuesday at Mount Sunapee, while suiting up for a run with Jamee Elder, Bostonian James Clifton, 34, said, “It’s a slow start to the season. It can be hit-or-miss this early and it’s been ‘miss’ this season.” He added it was also “too early to write off the season.”