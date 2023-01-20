Wayfair

The Wayfair Inc. website on a laptop computer arranged in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Wayfair Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on Feb. 25. 

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Wayfair said it's cutting about 1,750 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, becoming the latest company to seek to bring costs in line with a new economic reality.

The company said Friday the reductions would include about 18% of corporate employees, reflecting efforts to eliminate management layers and become more agile.