Disney’s lowest-paid full-time workers will earn at least $18 an hour this year under a contract union members overwhelmingly approved Wednesday.

In a one-day poll, 97% percent of the over 12,500 workers who voted supported a contract proposal that will raise Disney’s minimum wage for full-time workers from $15 to $17 an hour immediately. That rate will increase to $18 an hour in December and $20.50 by the contract’s end in October 2026 for current workers, according to the union.