WALPOLE -- Alyson’s Orchard, a pick-your-own apple orchard, farm stand and wedding venue, is going on the market.
“It’s way past time to retire,” said owner Susan Jasse, now 75.
The 450-acre property includes the wedding venue with luxury lodging, swimming ponds, a certified landing strip, vistas of the Vermont mountains and the Connecticut River, and acres of apples. The property is listed at $3.2 million.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Penelope Seaver, the real estate agent handling the listing.
Jasse and her husband, Bob Jasse, started the orchard in the 1980s after he spotted the property while flying home from a skiing trip, according to The Boston Globe. Bob Jasse was a biologist and a former CEO of a tech firm when he discovered the property.
Bob and Susan Jasse bought the property and started the orchard business, named for his youngest child, who had died as an infant. Bob Jasse died Nov. 2, 2008.
The soil was good for planting the orchard, and building up a community around the business. Susan Jasse said the idea to become a wedding venue started when she and her husband were looking for another revenue source.
“Making money simply with an apple orchard is hard to do,” she said. “I said, 'Why don’t we have parties and build a big room?'”
The property offers lodging, a 250-guest reception hall and a host of amenities for brides and grooms.
Susan Jasse said the business is continuing to book weddings as she expects the new owner to continue with what is a profitable business.
All of the brides who have booked future weddings at the orchard have been contacted about the sale, she said, and all of the booked weddings will take place.
