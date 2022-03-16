NORTH CONWAY – Less than two weeks after being inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, Brian Fairbank on Wednesday again showed why he’s there, breaking ground for a new lodge at Cranmore Mountain Resort that is the latest part of a $70 million base-area redevelopment.
The redevelopment has already seen the construction of on-slope housing at Cranmore, and in early April will see the removal of the current lodge and its replacement with a 30,000-square-foot structure that will have new facilities and amenities for day guests on the first floor, and 15 two-story residential condominiums.
The building will be known as the Fairbank Lodge, said Ben Wilcox, who is Cranmore’s president and general manager, explaining that he and other managers came up with the moniker after considering what the Fairbank Group, chaired by Brian Fairbank and includes his son Tyler, has meant to Cranmore since the company acquired Cranmore in 2010.
To date, Fairbank, which also owns Jiminy Peak and Bromley Mountain, has invested $25 million into Cranmore, including for upgrades to infrastructure and snow making, four new lifts, a full-summer park attraction, and a lift-serviced downhill mountain bike park.
In February, Cranmore celebrated the opening of the Artist Falls Lodge, a new base lodge for its Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park.
Overall, according to its website, Cranmore is “engaged in a $70 million base area redevelopment plan that will morph the resort into a progressive four-season destination while introducing a second home community.”
“It’s been an exciting 12 years with massive growth” at Cranmore, said Wilcox, which is why he and his fellow administrators felt strongly that the new base lodge should be named after the people who are fueling that growth.
Brian Fairbank thanked Union Bank for being “willing and interested” in supporting the construction of the new lodge. He said Wednesday’s groundbreaking “was a big event, a big day in my life.”
Initially uncertain about having the lodge named after himself, Fairbank said he was proud that it is.
Tyler Fairbank recalled that when he and his father first came to Cranmore in 2009, they were struck by the variety of colors its buildings were painted and by the fact that Cranmore was “a property that needed a hug.”
Before Wednesday’s groundbreaking, Fairbank received good wishes from the offices of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.
Shaheen, in a letter read by Chuck Henderson, hailed the Fairbanks as both “stewards” of Cranmore’s long history and as “catalysts” for its future.
District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said he and the Executive Council are firmly behind New Hampshire’s ski industry.
“God bless and much success in the future, “Kenney told the Fairbanks.