Week ahed

Intel headquarters in Santa Clarita, Calif., March 1, 2014. On Tuesday, new CEO Pat Gelsinger will a public webcast to speak about the direction of the company. (Ken Wolter/Dreamstime.com/TNS)

 Ken Wolter/Dreamstime.com/TNS

The pandemic has powered big gains in big technology companies, but not the biggest semiconductor maker. Shares of Intel have rallied only about half as much as the NASDAQ off their COVID-19 lows a year ago. The stock’s 2020 performance was much worse than the tech index overall.

Shareholders expect to hear more from the company on Tuesday when new CEO Pat Gelsinger holds a public webcast. He has promised “a business update” and “the new era of innovation and leadership.”

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts "The Sunshine Economy" on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of "Nightly Business Report" on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.

Sunday, March 21, 2021