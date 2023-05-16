Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit brought on by shareholders who had accused the lender of overstating the progress of reforms initiated after the 2016 fake-accounts scandal.

The settlement was filed late Monday in federal court in Manhattan, where litigation had been in progress for three years. If it secures the judge's approval, it would be among the 20 largest securities class-action deals on record, according to plaintiffs.