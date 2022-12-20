WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hit Wells Fargo & Co. with the watchdog's largest ever civil penalty on Tuesday as part of a $3.7 billion agreement to settle charges over widespread mismanagement of car loans, mortgages and bank accounts.

The consumer watchdog ordered the bank to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, and another $2 billion to redress more than 16 million consumer accounts affected by the violations, the regulator said in a statement.