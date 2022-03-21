The New Hampshire Land Surveyors Association presented its Surveying Excellence Award for 2021 to Wendy Pelletier, a Licensed Land Surveyor from Sullivan.
A 1987 civil engineering graduate of Vermont Technical College, Pelletier worked in civil and structural engineering and surveying in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont until her daughter was born in 1994. She then became a full-time mom to her two children — with no thought whatsoever of making surveying her career — until she was asked by David Mann, a surveyor of renown in the Cheshire County area, to come to work for him in 2005. As she has expressed repeatedly ever since, “The rest is history, and it’s all David’s fault.”
Pelletier went on to become licensed as a New Hampshire surveyor in her own right; started her company, Cardinal Land Surveying and Land Planning; and joined the state land surveyors association as an active member, becoming its treasurer in 2014.
Pelletier has performed admirably and professionally her duties as NHLSA treasurer ever since, all the while going around schools in the western part of the state enticing, with fancy modern survey equipment, unsuspecting students to the profession she loves.
Exercising her creative instincts making clothes and paintings, Pelletier also stays active in her community and church. One such recent activity centered around raising money for winter boots for kids in need at the school where her daughter teaches. And Pelletier can now often be found thoroughly enjoying her first grandson.
A plaque inscribed with: “In recognition of your outstanding contributions and dedication to the surveying profession,” was presented to Pelletier at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Association, held in Concord in December.