Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington
Buy Now

Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, March 19, 2019.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS/FILE

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday effectively established a three-part test that must be met before it will raise interest rates: The economy must be at "maximum employment," inflation must have "risen to 2 percent" and it must be "on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time."

It may be years before the economy reaches any of those hurdles, let alone all three, fresh forecasts released by the Fed on Wednesday suggest. Most policymakers see inflation only reaching 2% by 2023, with unemployment still above pre-crisis levels.

Friday, September 18, 2020
Thursday, September 17, 2020