Warren Loomis believes that when it comes to public safety tech, it's all about the ecosystem, not just the latest tool.

Loomis is CEO and president of Canada-based government technology vendor Versaterm Public Safety, among the most active acquirers in the industry. He spoke to Government Technology shortly after Versaterm, which traces its roots back to 1977, said it had bought New Hampshire- and Vancouver-based CI Technologies. That company, founded in 1992, sells professional standards, internal affairs, wellness and early intervention software for public safety agencies