ChatGPT-4

One of ChatGPT-4's most dazzling new features is the ability to handle not only words, but pictures too. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

It’s been a mere four months since artificial intelligence company OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT and — not to overstate its importance — changed the world forever. In just 15 short weeks, it has sparked doomsday predictions in global job markets, disrupted education systems and drawn millions of users, from big banks to app developers.

But now it’s goodbye to ChatGPT and hello ChatGPT-4 — an even more powerful tool, sure to send even bigger ripples across the world. So what is GPT-4, how powerful is it, and how can you use it? Here’s everything you need to know: