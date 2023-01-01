PlasTech

Machinist Eric Egan programs a milling machine at PlasTech in Bow in December. The company, which supplies parts primarily to manufacturers in New England, including medical device makers, has doubled its workforce over the past couple of years and continues to hire. Nationwide, manufacturing has been struggling, thanks to less spending by consumers on big ticket items.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The 2022 economy was a jumble of flip-flopping growth, decades-high inflation and fears that a steep slowdown could plunge the country into recession. (It didn’t.)

But big questions remain, and economists say we’re in for an even more fraught guessing game in 2023.