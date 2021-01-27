Succession plans are necessary to protect the work of a lifetime, business leaders were told Wednesday in a UNH Center for Family Enterprise virtual meeting
“Let’s face it, people who are on this call, or on this Zoom meeting, have businesses and they spent their whole lives giving great effort to create value and create opportunities for the people that work for them,” said Peter Burger, president and shareholder of Orr & Reno, a law firm in Concord. “You just don’t want it to ‘Poof,’ go away.”
Although the renovation and expansion of The Balsams Resort is still pending, the owner of the iconic venue in Dixville has announced that it will open this summer to host weddings and private parties.