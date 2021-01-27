Attorneys Peter Burger and Bradford Melson

Attorneys Peter Burger and Bradford Melson presented a lecture on succession planning for business leaders on Wednesday morning.

 Kimberley Haas/Union Leader Correspondent

Succession plans are necessary to protect the work of a lifetime, business leaders were told Wednesday in a UNH Center for Family Enterprise virtual meeting

“Let’s face it, people who are on this call, or on this Zoom meeting, have businesses and they spent their whole lives giving great effort to create value and create opportunities for the people that work for them,” said Peter Burger, president and shareholder of Orr & Reno, a law firm in Concord. “You just don’t want it to ‘Poof,’ go away.”

Wednesday, January 27, 2021