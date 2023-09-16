Steeplegate Mall

For more than a half-century, shopping malls were the centerpiece of modern Americana, luring people from downtown shopping districts to chain stores galore.

Then changes in buying habits, store closings and increased competition started to take its toll.

New plans for an old mall
A mall walker does laps around the outside of mostly shuttered Steeplegate Mall in Concord on Friday. A developer plans to demolish most of the mall to create a new mixed-use complex.
A rendering of a Dick’s Sporting Goods House of Sport in Minnesota.